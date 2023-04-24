Broncos’ biggest needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft

Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Broncos, who don’t have any picks until the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, must beef up their offensive line to protect Russell Wilson.

MIKE FLORIO: Denver Broncos. I mentioned earlier that Sean Payton said he and George Paton were-- this is always going to be an issue, Sean Payton, George Paton-- the two Paytons watched 1,200 plays from three players last week. I'd love to know who the three players are. What do the Broncos need this year?

CHRIS SIMMS: Oh, they're nit picky there, as far as, they must be really down to three guys that they can't figure out who they want more there than anything.

I think one, I still can look at, I always think of Sean Payton, he's always had good centers, or always been a part of that. They're a team that needs a center. And I still think they're looking to improve their offensive line. That's part of the rebuilding of Russell Wilson. And you look where they are, right, and as far as where they're drafting, no first round picks. Second round, there could be some guys there.

I think the other one too, Mike, is edge rusher, right. You know, you've got Randy Gregory, who they paid a lot of money for. But man, I wouldn't want to put all my eggs in that basket, between injury history and off the field and everything there. And they traded away Bradley Chubb I certainly look at edge or D-line as being something that could be addressed in Denver as well.

MIKE FLORIO: One thing that Payton talked about last week, and we addressed it on Friday, his Parcells connection and what he's learned from Bill Parcells, and the importance of offensive line. Now they addressed it in free agency.

CHRIS SIMMS: I know.

MIKE FLORIO: But I got the feeling, based upon his comments, that--

CHRIS SIMMS: They ain't done.

MIKE FLORIO: --they're going to be looking to bolster the offensive line in the draft as well.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah. That's what he is. Remember, Mike, I was at the combine going, the first thing he'll do is sign O linemen. You know, I just, I know him enough and following him all these years and the school of thought he came from. Oh, McGlinchey. Oh, Ben Powers, right. I think I'm even missing somebody else. Right off the bat, free agency starts, he gets that solidified.

And yes, I would think that he's going to be looking to even improve that group a little bit more. That's what the magic of him with the Saints and other places is he beats you up up front and he can make a smaller quarterback feel a lot more comfortable behind a big offensive line.

MIKE FLORIO: And the thing that he attributed to Parcells, the belief that offensive line sets the tone for the entire building. And you think of the great teams. And that's the thing, when the offensive line is great, we get so caught up in the quarterback, the receivers, the running back, because they're doing their things unfettered. It's because of that great offensive line. You have that great offensive line, five guys who play together week in and week out. That's one of the ingredients of having a great team.

CHRIS SIMMS: It definitely is. You're never going to be mismatched by anybody. You're always going to have a chance to win the football game. When they're awesome, it just gives your team a, hey, we're a physically dominant team and we do what we want.

When they're awesome, the defense feels better, one, because they're practicing against that group every day, and they're going, damn, we're sick of getting our butts kicked by them. We've got to raise our game up. And then the other part is, they're sitting over there going, damn, we're better because look they're dominating the line of scrimmage. We're keeping the time of possession. We're fresh over here.

So it just filters through the whole building when you're good in that department. And you know, again, there's no-- the Eagles, the Niners, right, the Chiefs, make all these adjustments. There's a reason three out of the four teams we saw in the final four had really, really good offensive lines.