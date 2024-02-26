Broncos' big offseason thing: Sean Payton finds his quarterback

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Denver's offseason - with Russell Wilson’s release looming, it’s imperative that head coach Sean Payton find his next franchise quarterback.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: It's time to take a look at one big thing facing the Denver Broncos this offseason. I think we all know what it is, right? What do you do with Russ? Now the presumption we all have is that Russell Wilson is going to be cut. Obviously, that makes a ton of sense. But then what? Is Jarrett Stidham really going to be your answer moving forward? I know Sean Payton believes in his abilities as a coach, and rightfully so. We all believe in Sean Payton's ability as an offensive mind. The question becomes, can you continue to just roll the dice every single year and figure out what you have at quarterback as it comes? Or where they're sitting, will they have to try to be aggressive in the draft, find a way to move up in the draft? Or have they fallen in love with somebody that can come to them in the draft?

They're in this strange spot, that middle third in the NFL draft this year, that may not assure that they get the quarterback they want unless they're willing to leverage everything to move up. Would that make sense? Sure. I mean, let's be real. How many times have we had hard conversations about Belichick without Brady? Don't you think if the Broncos continue to just sort of flounder under Sean Payton in year two that we'll start to have questions about, oh, who was really responsible for the greatness? Was it Sean Payton or was it Drew Brees? That's inevitable in the conversations that will exist.

So you can't tell me there's not some pressure at some point for Sean Payton to figure out not just how to win games, but who his Drew Brees is going to be. We know it's not Russ. We don't think it's going to be Jarrett Stidham. So where will he find it in a way that he can become comfortable with the quarterback that he needs to run his offense? Nothing this offseason is more important than that for the Denver Broncos.