Broncos benching QB Russell Wilson for final 2 games of season

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the final two weeks of the 2023 season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported Wednesday.

The Broncos are technically still alive in the playoff hunt, but they face extremely long odds of reaching the postseason. With the playoffs seemingly out of reach, Denver is likely benching Wilson for financial reasons.

If he’s still on the roster, Wilson has $37 million worth of his 2025 salary set to become guaranteed on March 17. If the quarterback suffers a serious injury before that date, the $37 million will become locked in for 2025. To avoid the possibility of an injury guarantee that $37 million guaranteed, the Broncos have benched Wilson.

Denver is now set to start backup Jarrett Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes this season for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He was also sacked 45 times.

Stidham started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders last year, completing 63.9% of his passes for 656 yards with four touchdowns against three interceptions. He signed with the Broncos as a free agent in March.

The Broncos will host the Chargers on Sunday before closing out the regular season on the road against the Raiders in Week 18.

