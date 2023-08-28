As Broncos begin roster cuts, TE Albert Okwuegbunam is the player to watch

Going into the Denver Broncos’ season finale last week, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was clearly on the roster bubble.

Then he had a monster game against the Los Angeles Rams, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a big 41-0 win.

“He’s one of those guys that — he had a big night,” coach Sean Payton said after the victory. “I mean holy cow.”

Making plays as a receiving tight end has always been Okwuegbunam’s strength. It’s his blocking that has been the problem.

“That is one thing I’ve been focusing on, and that translated from practice to the game,” Albert O said of his blocking ability. “Still not perfect, but it is definitely an area of my game that I’ve been improving on.”

Will it be enough? For Denver, it will come down to the numbers.

If the Broncos only carry three tight ends, Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz seem to be locks to make the team. If Denver carrys a fourth tight end, Albert O would presumably get that spot, but the Broncos are also using a roster spot to carry a fullback/tight end in Michael Burton.

Dulcich is poised to serve as the team’s top receiving tight end this year, so there might not be room for Okwuegbunam on the active roster. If he is waived, though, Albert O would likely draw interest from other teams, potentially preventing him from returning on the practice squad.

One potential solution would be to trade Okwuegbunam, but such a trade would likely only fetch a late-round pick. So Denver’s staff has a tough decision to make. Should they carry four tight ends? Should they attempt to trade Albert O? Should they try to get him on the practice squad?

We’ll have the answer within the next 48 hours.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire