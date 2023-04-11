Broncos begin offseason workout program with little fanfare

The Denver Broncos kicked off their offseason program on Tuesday with little fanfare. No press conferences. No photos of players arriving for meetings and weight training.

Broncos players have their heads down and they’re getting to work. That’s just the way new coach Sean Payton wants it.

“The work has started. I kind of use this term, ‘A little bit more anonymous donors this season,’” Payton said of his offseason approach in February. “Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things. We’re going to get to work, and ultimately, it’s how we do in the fall [that matters].”

This is in direct contrast to the team’s approach last spring. Following the arrival of then-coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022, hype for the Broncos was off the charts, and much of it was created by the team.

Payton doesn’t want that to happen again. So, no player interviews until the NFL mandates them in May. No hype videos on social media. Not even Payton is speaking to the media.

Denver’s players are working, they’re just working quietly.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire