Broncos can begin offseason program on April 3

Because they have a new head coach in Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos will be allowed to begin their offseason program early this year.

The Broncos can begin their offseason workout program at their UCHealth Training Center on Monday, April 3 (teams with returning coaches can begin on April 17). After that, Denver will likely begin organized team activities in May.

Last year, the Broncos announced their offseason schedule in early April (we already know most of the key dates for the 2023 NFL offseason).

Before the offseason program begins in April, Denver will attend the NFL scouting combine (Feb. 28-March 6) and sign players during free agency, which officially begins on March 15.

The Broncos currently have five picks to use in the NFL draft (April 27-29). After that, the club will hold rookie minicamp from either May 5-8 or May 12-15.

The NFL is expected to announce its 2023 schedule in early May. Denver will later hold OTAs and minicamp in June before a summer break. The Broncos are expected to begin training camp in late July.

Preseason will begin in August and the regular season will start in September. Bring on the offseason!

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Sean Payton says Broncos will play starters in preseason Key NFL offseason dates Broncos fans should know in 2023 Broncos' order of picks in 2023 NFL draft after Sean Payton trade 18 Broncos players scheduled to become free agents in March

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire