When will the Broncos begin interviewing head coach candidates?

The Denver Broncos fired former head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining in the season. That, in theory, gave the team a headstart on other teams who will be seeking a new coach this offseason.

In reality, the Broncos aren’t allowed to interview coaches who are employed by other teams until after Week 18. For that reason, Denver is expected to begin its head-coach interview process after Sunday’s season finale.

There are several free-agent coaches who could interview now, such as former Indianapolis Colts Frank Reich, but the Broncos will likely wait to begin interviews until after their season has ended.

Denver could also begin preliminary talks with the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade for the rights to Sean Payton, and the Broncos have also already reached out to college coach Jim Harbaugh.

The early work is well underway, but the official interviews are probably still a week away.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire