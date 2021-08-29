Broncos beat Rams 17-12: Instant analysis of LA’s third preseason loss

The Los Angeles Rams finished the three-week preseason 0-3, but fortunately, none of those games count toward their regular-season record – and not a single one of their top starters played a snap in any of those games.

The Rams dropped their final preseason matchup to the Broncos on Saturday night in Denver, 17-12. The Broncos scored the only two touchdowns of the game, as Los Angeles got all of its points out of Matt Gay’s leg with four made field goals.

Here’s a recap of the game, which didn’t go the way the Rams had hoped.

Final score

Top performers

Michael Hoecht: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and recovery Matt Gay: 4-for-4 on field goal attempts Corey Bojorquez: 5 punts, 277 yards (3 inside the 20) Tutu Atwell: 12 targets, 8 catches, 62 yards

Game notes

The Rams' second-string defense actually held up well against the Broncos' starters in the first half, limiting Denver to only 10 points. Teddy Bridgewater started the game 1-for-6 before finding a rhythm and it wasn't just because he was inaccurate. The Rams generated some pressure and had tight coverage a few times.

Tutu Atwell got a lot of work once again, seeing double-digit targets for the second straight week. He caught 8 passes for 62 yards, playing deep into the game – a surprising decision by Sean McVay.

Xavier Jones got almost all of the work at running back, with Otis Anderson Jr. getting reps behind him. That could mean Jake Funk has locked up the No. 3 spot at running back after getting the night off Saturday. Jones rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries, with a long of 10 yards.

Bojorquez was the star of the show, booting two punts of more than 65 yards in the game. One of them was a 70-yarder that bounced out at the 1, while another one was downed at the 1-yard line, too. He may have won the punting job tonight.

Bryce Perkins looked good once again, but he didn't connect on any big plays. His longest completion in the first half was 9 yards before hitting passes for 18 and 23 yards in the second half. His only deep shot fell incomplete late in the fourth quarter; it was intended for Trishton Jackson.

Trishton Jackson came alive late in the fourth with a couple of nice grabs that went for 12 and 13 yards. He finished with three catches for 48 yards.

Michael Hoecht stood out on defense with a strip-sack and recovery, as well as a tackle right at the line of scrimmage after a great move to get into the backfield.

Micah Kiser was playing surprisingly late in this game for someone who many people expected to make the 53-man roster. Perhaps that won't be the case. He had just one tackle and a pass breakup.

Play of the game

Hoecht wrecked a play completely on his own, sacking Drew Lock and forcing a fumble, which he then recovered. This was right before halftime and set the Rams up for a field goal attempt, which Gay drilled. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1431805746266525704

Up next

The Rams must trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. They then have the weekend off now that the preseason is wrapped up, essentially serving as a bye before Week 1 of the regular season. There will be some tough decisions to make between now and Tuesday afternoon, particularly along the defensive line, in the secondary and along the offensive front.

