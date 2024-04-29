Broncos beat 3 teams (including the Raiders) to sign Jaylon Allen

As soon as the NFL draft ends, teams begin filling out their 90-man offseason rosters by signing undrafted free agents. The top prospects draw offers from multiple teams, sometimes causing college free agent bidding wars.

So far, the Broncos have agreed to terms with 13 UDFAs, including Memphis edge defender Jaylon Allen. Denver was not the only team interested.

Allen told the Denver Post‘s Ryan McFadden that he turned down offers from the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders. In college, Allen worked with assistant strength and conditioning coach Sammy Joseph, the younger brother of Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

That connection probably played a role in Denver beating out three other teams — including a division rival — to land Allen.

Allen was a defensive end for the Tigers but he will likely transition to outside linebacker in the Broncos’ base 3-4 defense. He totaled 12 sacks in his final three seasons at Memphis.

We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire