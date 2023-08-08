Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham a player to watch in preseason

Earlier this offseason, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said he views backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham as a prospect who could eventually become a starter in the NFL.

That remark from Payton raised some eyebrows given that starter Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career. Just how soon could Stidham be deemed a starting-worthy QB? That remains to be seen.

Payton was asked about the QB’s progress at training camp after a practice session last week.

“The film [of him] we had were two games from the end of the season and preseason tape all the way back to New England,” Payton said on Aug. 1. “I think he’s getting more and more familiar with what we are doing offensively.

“He made a couple of good throws today on third down. He can beat you with his feet a little bit as well. I think it’s just getting the system down and the timing with the other receivers. He’s handling the installs well. He’s smart.”

Stidham has completed 58.8% of his passes in his career for 926 yards with six touchdowns against seven interceptions. He made several relief appearances with the New England Patriots from 2019-2020 and started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Stidham will now aim to impress during preseason and wait for a potential opportunity down the road.

