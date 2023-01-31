Broncos assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo leaves team to join Bears

As the Denver Broncos head coach uncertainty continues, it’s understandable if the holdovers from the Nathaniel Hackett era decide to look for opportunities elsewhere. According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Denver’s assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo is departing his Broncos position for a lateral move with the Chicago Bears.

Ngo spent two years with the Broncos, joining Denver in 2021.

The Chicago Bears are hiring Pierre Ngo as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, a source tells @On3sports. Ngo, who previously worked for the Bears from 2015-20, spent the last two years with the Denver Broncos. He’s also worked at places such as UCLA and Arizona State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 26, 2023

This is not Ngo’s first go-round with the Bears, as he served on the staff from 2015-2020 as their assistant strength and coordination coach. However, this may not be the worst news for Denver since whomever they hire as their head coach will likely bring their own staff or hire new faces for their program.

Denver is still meeting with candidates to fill the head coach position. The Broncos met with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh this weekend, but no deal materialized. They have also ruled out several candidates.

Whoever Denver chooses to hire to lead the Broncos into 2023 will have to find a replacement Ngo, while they look to remodel and rebuild.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire