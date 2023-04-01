Broncos’ assistant special teams coach joins team after 10-year playing career

Sean Payton has a history of giving former players their first opportunities as coaches in the NFL.

Recent examples include Zach Strief, Michael Wilhoite and Davis Webb, who are now all on Denver’s staff. Another example is Chris Banjo, who was hired by the Broncos earlier this month right after he retired from playing in the NFL.

Banjo, 33, played safety in the NFL from 2013-2022, spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. He played under Payton in New Orleans and under new Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Arizona.

Banjo will serve as an assistant special teams coach in Denver, a fitting role given that he was a key special teams player with the Cardinals, Saints and Packers. Banjo played more than double his defensive snaps (948) on special teams (2,474) during his 10-year career in the NFL.

Banjo also appeared on defense, totaling 143 tackles and three interceptions as a rotational defensive back. He made a name for himself on special teams, though, and that’s where he’ll coach with the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire