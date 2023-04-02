Broncos’ assistant to head coach Paul Kelly has 23 years of NFL experience

The Denver Broncos will have a new head coach (Sean Payton), a new assistant head coach (Mike Westhoff) and a new assistant to head coach (Paul Kelly) this season.

Kelly was hired by Payton last month after spending 11 years with the Washington Commanders from 2010-2020. Kelly, who has 23 years of experience in the NFL, started his career as a coaches assistant with the Oakland Raiders in 1998.

Kelly spent six years in Oakland, helping them reach Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002. After that, in 2004, Kelly joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an assistant to head coach/football operations position.

Kelly remained with the Bucs for five years before joining Washington as director of football operations in 2010. Kelly was “responsible for the day-to-day team operations, including travel, budgets, planning for training camp and managing the year-round football schedule” in Washington.

After previously working under Jon Gruden, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan and Ron Rivera, Kelly will now serve as the assistant to Sean Payton in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire