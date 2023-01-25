Broncos assistant coaches Ejiro Evero, Klint Kubiak continue interviews with other teams

As the Denver Broncos continue their search for a head coach, several members of their current staff are drawing serious interest from other teams.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had first-round interviews with all five teams that have head coach openings, and at least two teams have invited him back for a second interview: the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

There’s been no word yet on if Denver will give Evero a second interview.

Meanwhile, Broncos quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak has already interviewed for the New York Jets‘ offensive coordinator position, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering him for the same role.

Ex-Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has also interviewed for New York’s OC job, and ex-HC Vic Fangio has (or soon will) interview for defensive coordinator jobs with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

We’re still waiting for news on Denver’s second-round HC interviews.

