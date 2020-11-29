Broncos asked NFL if coach, former James Madison QB Justin Rascati could play

Broncos asked NFL if former JMU QB Rascati could play Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Denver Broncos will enter Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback. Yes, you read that right.

All four of Denver's options at passer have been ruled out for the game due to COVID-19 exposure, leaving that part of the depth chart empty. It appears the Broncos will be turning to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, a former Wake Forrest quarterback, on Sunday. However, that wasn't the only plan the team had in mind as it scrambled for an option.

Examining every possibility, Mike Klis of NBC affiliate KUSA-9 in Denver reported that the Broncos checked in with the NFL to see if Justin Rascati or Rob Calabrese -- the team's offensive quality control coaches -- could suit up. The NFL said that could not happen.

Calabrese played collegiately at UCF, while Rascati was part of the 2004 James Madison team that won the FCS national championship. Rascati was responsible for 24 touchdowns that season, the third-best single-season mark in school history. He threw for 5,912 yards with 51 touchdowns in three seasons with the Dukes.

Following college, Rascati earned a tryout with the Chicago Bears before spending two seasons in the Arena Football League.

Despite not having put on the pads in quite some time, Denver was willing to see if they could get him under center on Sunday. It's similar to the idea of the emergency goalie in hockey, which also creates memorable moments and incredible stories.

However, as wild as it would have been, Rascati will remain on the sidelines as the Broncos attempt to play a football game without a quarterback.