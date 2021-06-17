The Broncos had a couple of former Seahawks working out for them at their mandatory minicamp and they’ll be adding one of them to the roster.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing wide receiver Amara Darboh and that they are not going to sign linebacker Shaquem Griffin. The team is also adding De’Mornay Pierson-El to their receiving corps after a tryout.

Darboh was a Seahawks third-round pick in 2017 and caught eight passes for 71 yards in 16 games as a rookie. He was waived the next year and has spent time with the Buccaneers, Steelers and Panthers without appearing in any other regular season contests.

Griffin spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks and will have to look elsewhere for a place to continue his playing career.

Broncos aren’t signing Shaquem Griffin, will sign Amara Darboh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk