Broncos aren’t expected to have Dalton Risner against the Ravens

It looks like the Broncos are going to be without both of their starting guards as they try to improve their record to 4-0 against the Ravens on Sunday.

They ruled right guard Graham Glasgow out with a knee injury on Friday. Glasgow was hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and the Broncos also had to close out that victory without left guard Dalton Risner.

Risner hurt his ankle and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will also miss the game.

Netane Muti will start in place of Glasgow while rookie Quinn Meinerz is set to make his first NFL start on the left side.

