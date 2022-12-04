The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets

Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.

This week, as the Broncos prepared for their game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was the Broncos’ social media team who told us what’s what. When you trade multiple high picks and multiple players for a quarterback, and you then sign that quarterback to a five-year, $245 million contract extension, you want that quarterback to be the face of your franchise — figuratively and literally.

That is not the strategy the Broncos went with in the pre-game social hype. Now, it’s Lamar Jackson against… linebacker Alex Singleton.

No offense to Singleton, who’s been a good player in his first season with the Broncos, but it’s an odd placement.

That same social media team went into damage control pretty quickly.

Looks like we made some new friends with our game poster! Shoutout to the real fans who know we do this every week & always feature a different player. This week, it's our leading tackler @alexsingleton49. 🧡, Admin https://t.co/U0q4iyCFuu — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 3, 2022

There’s a lot of “yeah, but” there, and we’ll just leave it at that. At this point, the Broncos may be treating Wilson as that really expensive thing you bought for your house five years ago that now serves as storage for other things.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire