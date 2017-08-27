Broncos' Menelik Watson pulls off surprise proposal during Saturday’s game

Menelik Watson took an uneventful preseason game and turned it into the most memorable night of his life.

The Broncos right tackle surprised his girlfriend, Azania Stewart, with an in-game proposal on Saturday during the team's third exhibition game against the Packers.









“It was her first NFL game,” Watson said, via the team's website . “She’s about to head back overseas to start her season. She leaves tomorrow. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while. I’ve been contemplating it. What a perfect time to do it: in our stadium, the first game, in front of a beautiful crowd. I’m not really a public person, but I just thought it would be something special that we could remember forever.”

Stewart is a professional basketball player.

Watson didn't get down on one knee until the third quarter, but said he started giving his plan some thought earlier in the matchup.

“I was trying to find her the whole time — between series — which is very unprofessional of me,” Watson joked.

As for Stewart, she didn't mind that a ring wasn't part of the proposal and just enjoyed the moment as it unfolded in front of the cheering audience.

“He said he has [the ring], but obviously, he didn’t bring it out at halftime,” Stewart said. “But whatever, he asked me and it was awesome.”