Broncos make another change to 53-man roster

This is why “initial” is emphasized when NFL teams release initial 53-man rosters after cuts each August.

The Denver Broncos released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it has already seen multiple changes. After bringing back two players and placing two players on injured reserve yesterday, the Broncos made another change on Thursday.

Denver signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips and waived fellow cornerback Essang Bassey to make room for him on the 53-man roster. The team also signed offensive tackle Will Sherman to the practice squad.

The Broncos have two open spots remaining on the practice squad. One of them will likely go to Bassey if he clears waivers. Denver might be saving the other spot for wide receiver Seth Williams, who has drawn interest from other teams in addition to the Broncos.

So while the 16-player practice squad is still being finalized, here’s how the team’s 53-man roster looks as the team approaches Week 1.

Offense

QB: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

RB: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone

FB: Andrew Beck

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert

WR: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland

OT: Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming

G: Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg

Defense

DE: Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen

OLB: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

ILB: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

CB: Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Darius Phillips, Damarri Mathis

S: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Special Teams

K: Brandon McManus

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver also still has room for three more players on the practice squad.

