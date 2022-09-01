Broncos make another change to 53-man roster
This is why “initial” is emphasized when NFL teams release initial 53-man rosters after cuts each August.
The Denver Broncos released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it has already seen multiple changes. After bringing back two players and placing two players on injured reserve yesterday, the Broncos made another change on Thursday.
Denver signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips and waived fellow cornerback Essang Bassey to make room for him on the 53-man roster. The team also signed offensive tackle Will Sherman to the practice squad.
The Broncos have two open spots remaining on the practice squad. One of them will likely go to Bassey if he clears waivers. Denver might be saving the other spot for wide receiver Seth Williams, who has drawn interest from other teams in addition to the Broncos.
So while the 16-player practice squad is still being finalized, here’s how the team’s 53-man roster looks as the team approaches Week 1.
Offense
QB: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien
RB: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone
FB: Andrew Beck
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert
WR: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Tyrie Cleveland
OT: Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming
G: Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow
C: Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg
Defense
DE: Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike
NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen
OLB: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick
ILB: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad
CB: Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Darius Phillips, Damarri Mathis
S: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell
Special Teams
K: Brandon McManus
P: Corliss Waitman
LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer
Denver also still has room for three more players on the practice squad.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
List
Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut