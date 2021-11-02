Broncos announce Von Miller trade, eventual placement in Ring of Honor

The Broncos have announced the trade that will send linebacker Von Miller to the Rams for a second- and third- round pick in 2022. In so doing, team president and CEO Joe Ellis also announced that Miller eventually will be placed in the team’s Ring of Honor.

“Von and I had a positive, honest conversation this morning about our team as well as his own future,” G.M. George Paton said in a press release issued by the team. “As I told Von, we wanted to do right not only for the Broncos but also for him personally with everything he has meant to this organization. . . . While it’s certainly not easy to part ways with a player like Von, this is an opportunity for both our team and for Von as he begins the next chapter of his career.”

The Broncos are basically buying a pair of second-day picks in exchange for paying $9 million of Miller’s remaining salary of $9.75 million — and in exchange for giving up the player.

“With everything Von has accomplished as a Bronco and in this league, it was a privilege to coach him for the last three seasons,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I have great appreciation for what Von means to the Broncos as a player, teammate and ambassador. It’s tough to say goodbye, and I’ll miss him personally as he begins this next part of his outstanding career. George and I had several conversations as this trade got closer, and we’re on the same page with this opportunity. In speaking with our captains and the team today, I told them I believe in our players. Our mindset is to move forward together, improve and win.”

The move comes less than a week after the Broncos created the impression that they’ll be buyers at the trade deadline, adding defensive end Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams. In hindsight, the Broncos possibly were making moves to bolster the post-Von defense before actually trading him.

Regardless, Von Miller moves from a borderline contender to one of the best teams in football. Although the Rams have yet again given up draft picks in the future, they have made a move aimed at making the team better now.

