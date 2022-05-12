Broncos announce undrafted free agent signings: Meet the 13 players

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 college free agents to round out their roster for the summer.

The Broncos announced those 13 undrafted free agents on Thursday, officially confirming the signings. Here’s a quick look at each of the team’s new UDFAs.

OLB Christopher Allen (Alabama)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Allen (6-3, 241 pounds) seems to be the most notable player on this list as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted he could be a fourth-round pick. Instead, Allen was one of the top UDFAs available this spring and he’ll join an already-crowded outside linebacker room in Denver. Allen’s big slide in the draft happened after he missed the 2021 season with a broken foot. Before that, he totaled 54 tackles (18.5 tackles for losses), 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 19 games with the Crimson Tide.

LB Kadofi Wright (Buffalo)

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Wright (6-3, 230 pounds) earned All-MAC honors with the Bulls, totaling 48 tackles (8.5 behind the line), five pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 10 games last season. He recorded seven sacks and four interceptions in 49 career games at Buffalo.

LB Kana’i Mauga (USC)

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Mauga (6-2, 245 pounds) was a playmaker for the Trojans, totaling 205 tackles (16.5 for losses), six pass breakups, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 43 games (24 starts) at USC.

CB Ja’Quan McMillian (East Carolina)

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

McMillian (5-10, 183 pounds) recorded 127 tackles, 28 pass breakups, 12 interceptions and two forced fumbles in 33 games with the Pirates. The Broncos have a crowded cornerback room, but McMillian will get a chance to impress during preseason.

CB Cortez Davis (Hawai'i)

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Davis (5-11, 180 pounds) totaled 131 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown in three seasons (34 games) with the Rainbow Warriors. He will face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster but could be a strong candidate for the practice squad.

OL Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State)

(Argus Leader, USA TODAY Network)

Gutierrez (6-6, 295 pounds) didn’t play in 2020 because Minot State’s season was canceled but he returned in 2021, earning second-team AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-American honors. Gutierrez started his college career as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line in his second season. He’s a left tackle who can also play on the right.

OL Michael Niese (Temple)

(Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)

Niese (6-5, 295 pounds) played at both tackle and guard with the Owls — that versatility will help his chances of winning a spot in Denver. He spent six seasons at Temple and his extensive college experience could also help him hit the ground running in the NFL.

TE Dylan Parham (NC State)

(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Parham (not to be confused with the Las Vegas Raiders guard who shares the same name) was used primarily as a blocker with the Wolfpack, catching just five passes for 22 yards and two touchdowns last season. Denver has room for another blocking tight end on the roster, so Parham (6-5, 245 pounds) will get a real chance to make the team.

TE Rodney Williams (UT Martin)

Rodney Williams

(The News-Leader, USA TODAY Network)

Williams (6-4, 235 pounds) earned second-team FCS All-America recognition from Stats Perform in 2020 and 2021. He caught 29 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns last season and 99 passes for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns in his college career (52 games).

RB Tyreik McAllister (Charleston)

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

McAllister (5-11, 180 pounds) earned first-team All-MEC honors with the Golden Eagles after scoring 13 touchdowns last season. Denver has a very crowded backfield so McAllister will presumably be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

WR Jalen Virgil (App State)

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Virgil (6-1, 210 pounds) earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors as a returner last season after totaling 781 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns in 2021. He scored three total touchdowns on returns during his college career and also made an impact on offense, totaling 1,491 yards from scrimmage and scoring 12 touchdowns in 54 games with the Mountaineers.

WR Brandon Johnson (Central Florida)

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Johnson (6-2, 195 pounds) caught 11 touchdown passes last season, the second-most in UCF’s conference. After five years of limited opportunities at Tennessee, Johnson transferred to the Knights in 2021 and he had a career year, catching 38 passes for 565 yards in 12 games.

WR Kaden Davis (Northwest Missouri State)

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Davis (6-1, 190 pounds) earned honorable mention All-MIAA recognition last season after catching 44 passes for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games with the Bearcats. Northwest Missouri State’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Before that, Davis caught 11 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He played JUCO football at Butler CC before transferring to the Bearcats in 2019.

