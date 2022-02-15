The Broncos have hired Ola Adams as assistant defensive backs coach, Derek Haithcock as assistant to the head coach and John Vieira as instructional designer.

Adams has 18 years of collegiate coaching experience, including eight years working with defensive backs. He spent the past seven seasons at Villanova, where he had stints as the team’s running backs coach (2015-16), cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator (2017-18) and the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2019-21).

Adams was slated to join Temple as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach before deciding to join the Broncos.

Haithcock joins the Broncos from the University of California, Berkeley, where he was the director of recruiting operations. Haithcock also has a decade of experience with the Raiders as a coaching assistant and assistant to the head coach.

Vieira previously worked with Green Bay as an instructional designer.

Denver previously announced the hire of offensive coordinator Justin Outten and several other assistants.

Broncos announce three more coaching hires originally appeared on Pro Football Talk