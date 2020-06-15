Broncos announce sports betting partnership with FanDuel

There was a time when the NFL would never have stood for teams forming partnerships with promoters of sports gambling. Times change.

The Broncos and FanDuel announced a new deal that makes FanDuel an official sports betting partner of the Broncos. They’re the first team to have a sports betting partnership, which the NFL approved teams to do last month.

The partnership lets FanDuel use the Broncos’ logos in their gambling offerings offerings in Colorado as well as to market FanDuel to Broncos fans at the stadium and on the team’s TV and radio broadcasts.

“FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans,” Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. “The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos’ innovative thinking when connecting with our fans. With FanDuel’s successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel’s trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.”

In the two years since a Supreme Court ruling allowed every state to legalize sports gambling, the NFL has grown largely supportive of gambling, reasoning that people are going to bet on football anyway, and the NFL might as well get in on the action.

