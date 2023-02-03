Broncos announce Sean Payton’s hiring

Sean Payton signed his contract with the Broncos on Friday. Not long after reports of his signing came the Broncos’ announcement.

It’s official: Payton is the new head coach of the Broncos.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement: “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach.

“Sean knows how to build a championship culture with high expectations. He coaches with intensity and attention-to-detail while setting and maintaining high standards. Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game.

“It is rare in any sport to hire a head coach with Sean’s credentials and we appreciate the first-class manner in which the Saints approached this process. We also appreciated the opportunity to meet and learn from the other highly qualified, outstanding coaches we interviewed.

“Our goal was to identify a strong leader for the Denver Broncos who is focused on winning, and we found him in Coach Payton.”

In his 15 seasons as head coach of the Saints, Payton won nine playoff berths, seven NFC South division titles and Super Bowl XLIV (2009). No coach ever has won Super Bowls with different teams.

