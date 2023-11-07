Broncos announce plans for new team facility and headquarters

While the salary cap limits the money that teams can directly give to their players, there's no limit on the money teams can spend on the quality of the workplace.

The Broncos, whose new owners are the richest in the league, will be digging not very deep to give the team a new headquarters and practice facility.

Plans to build a "new state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters" were announced on Tuesday. The project will be "entirely privately funded." It is scheduled to open prior to the 2026 NFL season.

The 205,000-foot training facility will be 30 percent larger than the current one.

“Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork with a modern Colorado design,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a press release. “While we considered several options to modify our current facility, we decided to do this the right way by building a new player-centered headquarters with an efficient layout and the latest amenities. Having both our football and business operations on the same campus will foster a championship environment in pursuit of our goals on and off the field.”

The existing facility was built in 1990. The new one will potentially serve as a tiebreaker when the Broncos try to attract free agents to Denver.

