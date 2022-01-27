Broncos announce Nathaniel Hackett hiring

Word on Thursday morning was that the Broncos would hire Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach and the team has now made it official.

The Broncos announced that Hackett will be joining the team on Thursday evening. He is the 18th head coach in franchise history and succeeds Vic Fangio in the top job in Denver.

Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator the last three years and his hiring has sparked speculation that the Broncos could be players for quarterback Aaron Rodgers if Rodgers decides he wants to move on from Green Bay this offseason.

Before anything develops on that front, Hackett will work to build a staff in Denver. A report on Thursday indicated Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Eviro and Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich are candidates to join him with the Broncos.

