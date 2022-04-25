Broncos announce jersey numbers for new players

Denver Broncos players reported to the team’s UCHealth Training Center on Monday for the start of the team’s voluntary minicamp.

With the official start of (voluntary) on-field work, the team’s new players were sporting their new orange and blue jerseys for the first time. The arrival of fresh uniforms was followed by the announcement of fresh numbers.

Here’s a look at the jersey numbers for the team’s new players, courtesy of Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com:

In addition to those new players, cornerback Ronald Darby switched to No. 23, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams switched to No. 99 and wide receiver Travis Fulgham switched to No. 15.

Fans should note that these numbers are subject to change, especially after roster cuts, but it’s safe to assume stars like Wilson and Gregory are locked into their selections.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List