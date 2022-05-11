Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

Ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend, the Denver Broncos announced jersey numbers for their 2022 NFL draft class. Here’s the list, courtesy of the team’s official website:

OLB Nik Bonitto: No. 42 TE Greg Dulcich: No. 80 CB Damarri Mathis: No. 27 DE Eyioma Uwazurike: No. 96 S Delarrin Turner-Yell: No. 32 WR Montrell Washington: No. 12 C Luke Wattenberg: No. 60 DE Matt Henningsen: No. 91 CB Faion Hicks: No. 29

Uwazurike choosing to wear No. 96 is fitting given that he will be among the candidates to replace Shelby Harris, who wore No. 96 with the Broncos from 2017-2021. Harris was traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

Denver is expected to sign 13 more undrafted rookie free agents, but the team will have to make some corresponding moves to make room for the UDFAs on the 90-man offseason roster. Those 13 signings will likely become official soon, followed by number announcements for those additional rookies.

List