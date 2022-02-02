The Broncos announced Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, Butch Barry as their offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak as their passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.

Outten spent the past three seasons as the Packers’ tight ends coach. He will help new head coach Nathaniel Hackett lead his offense in Denver. Hackett, who was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay, will call the plays.

Outten also spent three seasons with the Falcons early in his career.

Barry was the 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach last season after working with the Packers as a senior analyst in 2020. He has also worked as the University of Miami’s offensive line coach (2019) and the Buccaneers’ assistant offensive line coach (2015-18).

Kubiak joins the Broncos after serving as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021. Kubiak, the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, has eight years of NFL experience. He served as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach from 2019-20, and he previously worked with the Broncos from 2016-18 as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Broncos announce hirings of assistants Justin Outten, Butch Barry and Klint Kubiak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk