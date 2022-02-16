What was previously reported is now official for one of Denver’s offensive assistants.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Tyrone Wheatley has been hired to be the team’s running backs coach.

Wheatley has previously worked with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett with the Jaguars and Bills when Hackett was each team’s offensive coordinator. Wheatley served as the running backs coach with both franchises.

Wheatley has spent the last three years as the head coach at Morgan State.

After starring at Michigan, Wheatley was a first-round pick in the 1995 draft and rushed for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns in 10 seasons between the Giants and Raiders.

Broncos announce hiring of Tyrone Wheatley as RBs coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk