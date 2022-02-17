Broncos announce hiring of Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes, and Marcus Dixon

The Broncos have announced they’ve hired three coaches from the Super Bowl LVI Champion Rams, two of whom are coordinators.

Ejiro Evero is the team’s defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes is the special teams coordinator, and Marcus Dixon is Denver’s defensive line coach.

Evero was the Rams’ defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2021 after spending 2017-2020 as Los Angeles’ safeties coach. He’s also spent time with the Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers in the pros.

By bringing in Evero, the Broncos will have continuity in their defensive scheme after firing head coach Vic Fangio. Former Rams defensive coordinator and now-Chargers head coach Brandon Staley brought a variation of Fangio’s defense to Los Angeles in 2020, which the club kept in 2021.

Stukes was Los Angeles’ assistant special teams coach in 2021. He was a Jaguars defensive assistant from 2019-2020 and has also spent time with the Giants, Bears, Cowboys, and Buccaneers.

Dixon was the Rams’ assistant defensive line coach in 2021 after working at Hampton University from 2017-2020.

