Broncos announce five diversity coaching fellowships

The Broncos added five staff members through the team’s season-long diversity coaching fellowship, the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program, and the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Mateo Kambui, the Broncos’ diversity coaching fellow, will join Chaz McKenzie and Ish Seisay, the Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows, for the entire 2021 season. James Daniels IV and Marcus Lewis, the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellows, will work with the Broncos’ coaching staff during training camp.

Kambui, who most recently served as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern University in 2020, will spend the season conducting film breakdown and scouting reports while assisting the offense.

McKenzie spent the past two years at his alma mater, Central Washington University, where he was a recruiting coordinator/coaching assistant.

Seisay joins the Broncos after spending the 2020 season with Virginia Tech as a recruiting assistant.

Daniels IV is a seventh-year coaching veteran who returns for a second-consecutive training camp with the Broncos. He has spent two seasons as an assistant coach at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University.

Lewis arrives in Denver after finishing his first season as a defensive analyst for Arizona State University in 2020.

