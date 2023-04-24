Broncos will announce a draft pick in Mexico

The NFL draft is creeping up as the annual event will occur this Thursday through Saturday, April 27th through the 29th. Who will go No. 1 is the burning question for sports talk and pundits, and the answer is now just days away.

As for the Broncos, they won’t have a lot of draft capital this year, but they will make this draft memorable. Outside of former linebacker and Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware announcing a pick on Day 2, the Broncos will announce a draft pick from the country of Mexico this year, too.

Making the draft announcement in Mexico is a part of the Broncos’ initiative to grow youth football in the country. During the three-day draft, franchise legends Terrell Davis and Jake Plummer will join Diana Flores, quarterback for the Mexico Women’s National Flag Football Team, on a three-day tour of the country to promote the team.

On Day 3, the Broncos will announce a pick live from Mexico. This is a fantastic opportunity for the franchise as it continues to reach fans on and off the field. It’s also another sign that a regular-season game in Mexico is likely in the team’s future.

