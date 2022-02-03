The Broncos announced they have promoted Darren Mougey to assistant General Manager.

Mougey just completed his 10th season with the team.

In 2021, Mougey served as director of player personnel and oversaw the day-to-day duties of the pro and college scouting departments of the front office. In George Paton’s first season as the Broncos’ General Manager, the two worked closely on all player personnel matters.

Mougey served on the team’s committee with Paton during the search for a new head coach.

Mougey first joined the Broncos in 2012 as a personnel intern before working as a personnel/scouting assistant (2013), college/pro personnel scout (2014), southwest area scout (2015), western area scout (2016), western regional scout (2017-19) and assistant director of college scouting (2020).

Mougey played his college ball at San Diego State and was a training camp receiver with the Falcons and Cardinals.

Broncos announce Darren Mougey as assistant G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk