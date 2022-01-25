Denver is getting closer to finishing its coaching search.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they’ve completed a second interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Now that Green Bay has been eliminated from the postseason, Hackett is available to interview and get hired at any time.

According to the Broncos’ announcement, Hackett spent several hours at Denver’s training facility, meeting with G.M. George Paton and the team’s search committee, as well as executives from different departments.

Hackett’s initial interview with Denver was on Jan. 15.

Hackett, 42, is reportedly one of three finalists to become Denver’s next head coach. The others are Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Broncos announce completion of second interview with Nathaniel Hackett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk