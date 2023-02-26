Broncos announce 16 additions to coaching staff
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton officially announced 16 additions to his coaching staff on Saturday evening. Here are the team’s confirmed hires.
Name
Position
Joe Lombardi
Offensive Coordinator
John Morton
Pass Game Coordinator
Keary Colbert
Wide Receivers
Declan Doyle
Tight Ends
Zach Strief
Offensive Line
Vance Joseph
Defensive Coordinator
Marcus Dixon
Defensive Line
Greg Manusky
Inside Linebackers
Christian Parker
Defensive Backs
Michael Wilhoite
Outside Linebackers
Mike Westhoff
Assistant Head Coach
Ben Kotwica
Special Teams Coordinator
Chris Banjo
Assistant Special Teams
Dan Dalrymple
Head Strength & Conditioning
Korey Jones
Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Paul Kelly
Assistant to Head Coach
In addition to those 16 coach hires, the Broncos also announced on Friday evening that they have hired Beau Lowery as their vice president of player health and performance.
“The health and wellness of the players is a top priority for our organization,” owner/CEO Greg Penner said in a statement Friday. “Sean has made an important addition to the Broncos in Beau Lowery, who will create an elite sports performance program leading our athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports science staffs.
“We will continue to invest in all aspects of player care and performance to ensure we are providing the best possible resources for our team both on and off the field.”
Denver’s staff is getting closer to being finalized, but Payton still has a few more hires to make. The Broncos have yet to hire a running backs coach and some of the assistant positions are yet to be filled as well.
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Related
Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here
Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire?
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach
These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans