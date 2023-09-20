Are the Broncos among the best 0-2 teams in the Super Bowl era?

The Denver Broncos have started the 2023 NFL season with a 0-2 record, which is a bad sign for their chances of reaching the playoffs this fall.

The numbers suggest that the Broncos might be better than their record. Denver has a minus-3 point differential, which is tied for the best mark of a 0-2 team in the Super Bowl era, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dating back to last year, the Broncos have lost 11 one-score games. Denver’s not a terrible team — they’ve just struggled to win close games.

The two other teams that started 0-2 with a minus-3 point differential were the 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2008 San Diego Chargers. Unfortunately, history suggests the Broncos will have a tough time salvaging their season even with a close points differential.

The Bucs went 4-12 in 2013 and the Chargers went 8-8 in 2008. If choosing between a top draft pick or a .500 record, some Broncos fans might prefer to tank than to be a middle-of-the-pack team in 2023.

Going into Week 3, Denver currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That obviously won’t remain the case if the Broncos get back to the .500 range later this season.

To avoid football purgatory, Denver needs to either get back into playoff contention or continue struggling to secure a top pick in the draft. A mediocre season won’t do anything to help the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire