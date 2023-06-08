Broncos alumni gather for 16th annual Golf and Gala
The Denver Broncos Alumni Association held their annual Golf and Gala event for Denver Broncos Charities at The Ranch Country Club in Westminster, Colorado on Monday, June 5. Broncos Wire spoke to several former Broncos, and got their thoughts on the alumni association as well as the upcoming 2023 season.
Why is this tournament so special to you individually?
Steve Atwater, Pro Football Hall of Famer, (1989-1998): “I think whenever we can give back and spend time with the organization (the Denver Broncos Alumni Association), currently I think it’s not the Denver Broncos, but all the alumni that played, so many guys who I played with, guys who played before me and after me, get a chance to get together once a year and it’s for a great cause. That’s why it’s so special to me. Having played for the Denver Broncos for 10 years, and having a really great career here, the love that I receive from the fans and the community here, I gotta do it.”
Ron Egloff, tight end (1977-83): “This is our one big event that we do a year as Broncos alumni. We all come together for a common cause and we have several charities that we work with throughout the year and this is our one big fundraiser event, in lieu of Alumni Weekend, which we don’t have anymore, but the organization is going to start back up again (hopefully). This is our one big event where we can get guys out here.”
What does it mean to you to see so many Broncos alumni out at this event?
Rich Karlis, Kicker, (1982-88): “I think it’s a reflection of guys wanting to reconnect. Once a year, we all get together, and I think the second part is guys still want to be involved in the community.”
Steve Watson, wide receiver (1979-1987): “We were a fraternity, a real tight-knit group. We bled together, broke bones together. You went through enough that it’s a real tight-knit group.”
Does the bond of “alumni” go deeper than just playing for the same team?
Karlis: “I think there’s two levels: I think there’s the NFL alumni, the guys who were fortunate enough to play in the league, and on a more micro level, guys that played for this franchise and that feel loyal and proud to have played here.”
Egloff: “Yeah, because you get to know guys, and they become like your brothers. You see them at events and hang out with them throughout the year, and it goes a long ways. Even some guys that you didn’t play with, either before or after you, you get to know these guys because they share that one bond, that you all played the game and you all respect each other, and it’s good to see everybody out here.”
From what you saw in 2022, do you think Sean Payton can turn the ship around?
Nick Ferguson, defensive back, (2003-07): “Yeah, and the reason I believe this is because Sean Payton started out under Bill Parcells. Early on in my career, I was with the New York Jets, and Bill Parcells was there. Parcells puts a lot of pressure on his players to perform, and Sean Payton does the same thing, and you get the best out of your players when that happens.”
How do feel that the Walton-Penner ownership group has done through one year?
Atwater: “Amazing. I know that it takes a while for people to really realize how much they’re doing, what they’re doing, what type of people they are, how are they going to be in the community, how are they going to be with this and that, but from being kind of on the inside, and having a chance to kind of build relationships with them, they’ve done a fantastic job, and I don’t think we could have asked for more. Over time it will be revealed how great of an ownership group this really is.”
Jordan Norwood, wide receiver, (2015-16): “I don’t know if it’s enough time to tell. You know, they’re certainly passionate about winning in general, and clearly want the best coaches, the best facilities, the best turf on the field. That’s the makings of a great organization, which we’ve historically been.”
What do you think the Broncos’ record will be in 2023?
Atwater: “I’m going to say 13-4. I’m an eternal optimist, and I believe that we had a good amount of really good players last year, and have better players this year with the additions that we’ve made and the coaching and how this thing is coming together. I feel really confident.”
Egloff: “I have no idea how well they’ll do. I think it’s really hard to predict when you haven’t seen them play. If I get to see them play at all in the preseason, I’ll have a better idea of what kind of offense they’re running, how they’re using players, how they are striking up those mismatches. Otherwise, how will you know?”
Karlis: “I think if they can get 9 wins, then it would be a successful season.”
Norwood: “10 games, and sneak into the playoffs and get one win at least.”