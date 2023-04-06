What will the Broncos’ alternate helmet look like with a full uniform?

The Denver Broncos announced in a teaser tweet earlier this week that they will break out alternate helmets this season.

In the image released by the team, part of a white helmet is shown. That presumably means the Broncos are getting a mostly-white helmet as their alternate in 2023.

Denver won’t have revised uniforms in time for this season (they might arrive in 2024), but fans who appreciate the “D” logo will be glad to hear that this year’s alternate helmet will be worn with the team’s Color Rush uniform, which previously featured a “D” logo on a blue helmet.

Fans on Twitter were quick to imagine what a white helmet might look like with an all-white Denver uniform. Here’s a mockup design by @TimContic on Twitter:

best guess of the White helmet and Color Rush uniform the Broncos will be wearing in 2023 pic.twitter.com/SwIGWBToZU — T (@TimContic) April 4, 2023

It also looks sharp with an orange jersey and white pants:

Because the Broncos have to wear their existing Color Rush uniform, though, it will likely look more like this design from @Mr_Boggins on Twitter:

Quick edit guess, before I’m going out for the night. I’ll make a better one later. This is my guess to what it’ll look like basically. Most likely white pants as well pic.twitter.com/SHKQBM84lt — 🄱🄾🄶🄶🄸🄽🅂 (@Mr_Boggins) April 4, 2023

One fan on Reddit, u/JohnMarkParker, posted a full image of what a white helmet could look like with the existing Color Rush uniform:

(JohnMarkParker on Reddit)

JohnMarkParker also created a mockup of the Color Rush uniform with white pants, and he also sent Broncos Wire a photo of what a white helmet would look like with the team’s alternate blue jersey:

(JohnMarkParker on Reddit)

If we understand the NFL’s uniform rules correctly, the Broncos will be wearing their white helmets with their existing Color Rush uniforms this fall. Mixing it up with white pants or an all-white uniform would look sharp, but that doesn’t seem to be an option.

We’ll find out for sure when Denver fully announces its alternate helmet and the uniform it will accompany later this offseason.

