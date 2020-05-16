Broncos will allow some employees to return week of May 25

The Broncos were eligible to partially reopen their UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday under the guidelines issued by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday.

Instead, the Broncos will spend an extra week to ensure proper safety measures are implemented.

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis sent a memo to team employees Saturday with details of their reopening plan, according to Aric DiLalla of the team website.

“As we discussed during our virtual town halls this past week, things can change very quickly with the current environment that we are navigating along with the 31 other teams around the league,” Ellis wrote, via DiLalla. “While we are one of the teams eligible to return under our conditions here in Colorado, we are not going to rush this important process.”

The Broncos will open the week of May 18 implementing safety and sanitary measures at both facilities. They then will begin welcoming back a small number of employees at both locations the following week.

The Broncos expect members of the team’s personnel department to be among those who return May 25.

In the NFL’s “Phase 1” reopening, coaches remain prohibited from the team facility as do players except those who are rehabbing injuries.

