Broncos allow contracts of 8 practice squad players to expire, making them free agents

After their 2021 season ended, the Denver Broncos signed six practice squad players to future contracts, giving those players a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp in 2022.

Denver later signed another defensive lineman and a pass rusher from the CFL to future deals, bringing their future contracts total to eight players. Those players will be added to the team’s 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins in March.

Meanwhile, the Broncos did not give future contracts to eight practice squad players, and their contracts expired on Monday. That means the following players are now free agents: DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB Duke Dawson, CB Rojesterman Farris, WR Rico Gafford, QB Anthony Gordon, OL Tristen Hoge, DT Akeem Spence and TE Caleb Wilson.

Those eight players will be joined in free agency by OLB Pita Taumoepenu, DE Carlo Kemp and DT Deyon Sizer, who were released from Denver’s practice squad earlier this month.

List

7 Broncos players scheduled to become restricted free agents

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts