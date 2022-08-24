Broncos “aiming” for Jonas Griffith to return for season opener
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jonas GriffithFootball player (born 1997)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nathaniel HackettAmerican football coach
Broncos starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith dislocated his left elbow on the second play of the preseason. His prognosis was 4-6 weeks.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday the injury was less serious than initially thought and Griffith could return for the season opener, which is 30 days post-injury.
“Yeah, we’re definitely hoping for Jonas to be ready Week 1,” Hackett said, via Ellie Kinney of the team website. “That’s kind of our aiming point. We very much dodged a bullet on that one.”
Griffith participated in some individual work on a side field during Tuesday’s practice, per Kinney.
Griffith played 13 games with four starts last season and totaled 46 tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
Broncos “aiming” for Jonas Griffith to return for season opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk