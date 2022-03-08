Broncos agree to trade for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on a deal that will send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported Tuesday.

The news broke just hours after Aaron Rodgers made his decision to remain with the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos were also believed to be interested in Rodgers, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Denver initiated trade talks with Seattle “at least two weeks ago.” The timing was merely a coincidence.

Wilson, 33, entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Wisconsin with the Seahawks 2012. Then Broncos-general manager John Elway actually passed on Wilson in that draft, opting to select Arizona State’s Brock Osweiler in the round instead.

New general manager George Paton is amending that mistake, but it will come with a hefty price. Schefter called it “one of the largest trades in NFL history,” but exact terms of the deal are not yet known. Multiple outlets have reported that Drew Lock is headed to Seattle as part of the deal.

A new quarterback era will begin in Denver this fall.

