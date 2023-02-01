Broncos agree on trade with Saints to hire Sean Payton as HC

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be losing out on former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He and the Denver Broncos are closing in a deal to make him the replacement for Nathaniel Hackett.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos agreed to a deal with the Saints to allow them to hire Payton.

The Broncos agreed to trade their first-round pick this year — No. 29 overall — and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire Payton and the Saints’ third-round pick in 2024.

Payton retired from his job with the Saints after the 2021 season but was still under contract through 2024 so the Saints had to allow the hiring to happen.

The trade is pending a deal is done between Payton and the Broncos, but that is expected to happen.

Payton was being considered by the Cardinals and had a daylong visit with team owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort last Thursday.

Assuming Denver and Payton come to terms on a deal, the Cardinals will be left to choose from the many candidates they have interviewed and will interview this week.

List

The 2022 PFWA All-NFL team

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire