Broncos agree to trade OLB Von Miller to Rams

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to trade outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles has agreed to trade second- and third-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft to Denver in exchange for Miller, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Before the Miller trade was completed, the Broncos traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams last week in exchange for starting linebacker Kenny Young. It was a curious move for L.A. at the time, but it gave the Rams more salary cap space — which will be needed to pay some of Miller’s salary.

Denver agreed to pay $9 million of Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary for 2021 in order to acquire the draft picks, according to Schefter. It seems clear that the Broncos are now planning to begin a rebuilding phase under general manager George Paton.

Miller, 32, will now get to finish the 2021 season with a Super Bowl contender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

