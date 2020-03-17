The Broncos and Browns have agreed to make a trade when the new league year gets underway on Wednesday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will send fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns. They’ll get a 2021 seventh-round pick in return.

Janovich spent the last four years in Denver and played a role on offense in all of them, but new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system doesn’t have a role for a traditional fullback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Janovich carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns in Denver. He also caught 22 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.

Broncos agree to trade Andy Janovich to Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk