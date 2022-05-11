The Broncos have agreed to terms with another member of their 2022 draft class.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. Fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg also came to terms with the team on Wednesday.

Hicks was not invited to the Scouting Combine, but had a strong Pro Day and became the team’s final pick of this year’s draft. He had 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception while playing 39 games at Wisconsin.

With Hicks and Wattenberg coming to agreements, the Broncos have seven more picks to take care of before the entire group is in the fold.

Broncos agree to terms with seventh-rounder Faion Hicks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk