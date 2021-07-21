At last, the belly may breathe a sigh of relief.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz have agreed to terms on the rookie’s standard four-year contract.

Meinerz was the 98th pick in the third round out of the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater, a Division III program. While his 2020 season was canceled, Meinerz was a two-time All-conference honoree and was also a first-team, D-III All-American.

With Meinerz’s deal complete, the Broncos have two players left unsigned from their 2021 draft class: second-round running back Javonte Williams and third-round linebacker Baron Browning. Klis reports both of those rookie contracts are expected to be done by the start of training camp next week.

Broncos agree to terms with Quinn Meinerz originally appeared on Pro Football Talk