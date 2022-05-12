Broncos agree to terms with fifth-rounder Montrell Washington

The Broncos agreed to terms with several draft picks on Wednesday and they got a deal done with another member of this year’s class on Thursday.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that the team has agreed to sign fifth-round pick Montrell Washington. The wideout is the fifth player to agree to his deal, which leaves four more for the Broncos to have the entire group under contract.

Washington caught 60 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns for Samford last season, but his contributions went beyond the passing game. He also ran for six touchdowns, returned two punts for scores, and took a kickoff the distance to make 18 total touchdowns on the year.

The wide receiver group in Denver is crowded with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler, so the returning gigs may be his best path to playing time.

